Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Grows By 129.6%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,437. The firm has a market cap of $350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. Atento has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atento during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

ATTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

