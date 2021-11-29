Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Rises By 136.8%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 350.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 34.8% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 153,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 18.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 162,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

FMIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,943. Forum Merger IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.