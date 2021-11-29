Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases By 140.0%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LDSCY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.98. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

