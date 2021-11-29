AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,609 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 5.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $64,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $57.74 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.