Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 1.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 296,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 163,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 48,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

