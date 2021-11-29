Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $49.20

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $51.74. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 25,376 shares.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 4.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 161.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.