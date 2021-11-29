HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 15,185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 75,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

