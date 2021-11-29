Center For Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.