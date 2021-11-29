Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Zedge accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.90% of Zedge worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zedge by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

ZDGE stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $9.44. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.92. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

