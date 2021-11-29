SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Increased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

MDYG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

