Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Personalis worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. 22,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,138. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

