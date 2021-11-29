Janney Capital Management LLC Has $30.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $30,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

TOTL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.75. 3,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

