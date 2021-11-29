STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,488 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,653. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

