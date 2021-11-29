Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.52 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $34.42. 109,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

