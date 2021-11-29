Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,896,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,063,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,188. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.