Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0505 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $531.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00349813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.