CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) PT Raised to $5.50

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Greenridge Global from $4.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNF. Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CNF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. 6,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,792. The company has a quick ratio of 650.91, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $329.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

