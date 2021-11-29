Sabal Trust CO Acquires 1,363 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

