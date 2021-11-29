Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $687.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.48. 8,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,704. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

