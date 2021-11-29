KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.