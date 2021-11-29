Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 126,098 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,098 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.2% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. 134,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,233,609. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

