Stifel Nicolaus Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $445.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.50.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.12. 33,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
