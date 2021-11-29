Stifel Nicolaus Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $445.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.50.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.12. 33,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

