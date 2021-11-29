Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $496.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $496.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $546.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.07. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $554.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

