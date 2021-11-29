AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AZN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. 216,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,759. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

