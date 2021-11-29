American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,374. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $366.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

