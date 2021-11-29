Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JIXAY stock remained flat at $$80.12 during midday trading on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
