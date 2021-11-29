Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JIXAY stock remained flat at $$80.12 during midday trading on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.