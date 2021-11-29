Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Declines By 51.1%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MTLFF stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Monday. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

