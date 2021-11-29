Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OXINF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

