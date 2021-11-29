Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,410.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
