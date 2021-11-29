Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,410.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.