Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 160.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

