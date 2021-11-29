NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,282 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zillow Group by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 2,119.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,053. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

