Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Tops $1.54 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $15.61 or 0.00027313 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $373.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,935,971 coins and its circulating supply is 98,902,168 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.