Keep Network Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $515.26 million and $93.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00088698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 594,023,846 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

