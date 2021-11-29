Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Stratasys reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $26.50. 13,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,808. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

