NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.51. 29,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.38 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

