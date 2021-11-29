NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 75,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 156,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.79. 217,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,313. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.