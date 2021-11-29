NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,204 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,148. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.30 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

