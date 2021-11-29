Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. 811,864 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.