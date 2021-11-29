Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.75. 134,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,510. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

