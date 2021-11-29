Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 97,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.88. 209,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,099,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

