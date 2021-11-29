Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises about 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. 288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

