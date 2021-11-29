Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.74. 67,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,505. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

