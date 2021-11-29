Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 2,448 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

