Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

