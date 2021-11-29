KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

