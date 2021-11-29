Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Raised by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $379.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

