Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $344.00 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

