Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 528.6%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.72. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
