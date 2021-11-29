Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 528.6%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.72. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

