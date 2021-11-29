Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GARPY remained flat at $$19.88 during midday trading on Monday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7489 per share. This is a boost from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

