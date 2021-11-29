AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.